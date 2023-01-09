EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 09 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State sets tasks to enhance AIFC’s activity

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Astana International Financial Center Governor Renat Bekturov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was briefed about the plans of the AIFC on the promotion of financial, capital market, and financial services market.

    Tokayev gave a number of tasks to enhance the Astana International Financial Center’s work. In particular, the President instructed to fully promote attraction of foreign investments, develop new financial instruments, and contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s economy.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!