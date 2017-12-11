Head of State signs a law on simplification of criminal procedure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Modernizing the Procedural Basis of Law-Enforcement Activity," the Akorda press-service reports.

The law was adopted within the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's legislative initiative and provides for amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, the laws "On Operative-Search Activity" and "On the Prosecutor's Office" aimed at:

- Strengthening the protection of the rights of citizens in the criminal process and reducing its repressiveness;

- Increasing competition in the criminal process, including by expanding the rights of lawyers;

- expanding judicial control at the pre-trial stage;

- a clear distribution of procedural powers;

- simplification and economy of criminal procedure.

The text of the Law is published in the press.