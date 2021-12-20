EN
    Head of State signs amended law on judicial system and status of judges

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Constitutional law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments and additions to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the judicial system and status of judges, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    The Kazakh President also signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the judicial system.


