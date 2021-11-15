Head of State signs amended law on public procurement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of public procurement, procurement by subsoil users as well as subjects of natural monopolies, communications, automobile transport, defense and financing of science», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.