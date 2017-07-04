EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:41, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State signs amendments to improve law enforcement system

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Improving the Law-Enforcement System," Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

    It is noted that the law is aimed at strengthening the legal protection of law enforcement and special state bodies' employees, servicemen on duty, humanization of criminal legislation, and reduction of sanctions for violations in the entrepreneurial environment.

