Head of State signs amendments to some constitutional laws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to specific constitutional laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan" aimed at improving the electoral legislation, the President's press service reports.

The text of the constitutional law is to be published in the press.

Besides, the Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to specific legislative enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on election issues" aimed at bringing the legislation in line with the constitutional law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to specific constitutional laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

