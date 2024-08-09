Head of State signs decree honoring construction workers

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked an order to award workers of construction sector ahead of the Builder's Day, Akorda reports.

A group of construction workers have been awarded state prizes as decreed by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for their contribution to the development of infrastructure of the country, as Kazakhstan is set to mark the Builder’s Day.

So, the Parassat Order was presented to four people and the Qurmet Order to 36 workers of the construction sector. 40 more construction workers received the Yenbek danky Order of class three and 72 more workers the Yeren enbegi ushin medals.