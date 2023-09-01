Head of State signs decrees on establishment of new ministries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to further strengthen the system of public administration, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State decreed to reorganize the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources by separating from it the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development by dividing it into the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the Ministry of Information and Social Development by transforming it into the Ministry of Culture and Information, and the Ministry of Culture and Sport by transforming it into the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.