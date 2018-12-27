Head of State signs Law aimed at improving public procurement legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Law aimed at improving the public procurement legislation has been adopted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Public Procurement and Quasi-Public Sector Entities Procurement."



The text of the law is to be published in the press.