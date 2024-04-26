Head of State signs law naming Aibyn Order degrees after prominent war heroes

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law on introducing changes and additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on State Awards, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The changes to the Law on State Awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan were developed as part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State voiced at the 3rd meeting of the National Qurultay ‘Adal adam – Adal enbek – Adal tabys’ (Fair person – Fair work – Fair income) on March 15 2024.

The law provides for naming the Aibyn Order classes after prominent war heroes: sagadat Nurmagambetov, Baurzhan Momyshuly and Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev. The law takes effect since the day of its first official publication.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.