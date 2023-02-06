EN
    18:49, 06 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State signs law on digital assets in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digital assets in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    As earlier it was noted in the Senate, the provisions of the law provide for the establishment of a legal framework for further development of the operation to issue and citulate digital assets and promotion of digial mining in the country.

    The text of the law shall be published in the press.


    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
