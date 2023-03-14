Head of State signs law on military police bodies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on military police bodies, Kazinform cite the Akorda press service.

According to the statement of the Committee on international relations, defense, and security, the law aims at improving the activity of the bodies of military police in the country. Changes are envisaged in terms of the tasks, competences, structure, authority of the military police bodies as well as legislative consolidation of their existing functions.

The law on bodies of military police regulates the use of physical force, special means, and weapons by members of the military police bodies, as well as personnel and social security issues.