Head of State signs law on protection of children’s rights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the protection of children’s rights, education, information, and informatization, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.

The law was developed to form an effective legal basis and improve the legislation in the field of children’s rights’ protection.

The draft law was passed by the Majilis on March 9, 2022, and submitted to the Senate with 71 adopted items.

The six items amended by the Senate provided for a change in the mechanism of interaction of government bodies with online resources placing forbidden or limited distribution of information in Kazakhstan that is harmful to children.

Senate deputies proposed to assign the authorized body with the competencies to determine the order of carrying our expertise on cyberbullying cases against children as well as to define legislatively cyberbullying cases as the basis for suspending access to online resources.

At the same time, the draft law excluded the competencies of the authorized body in the mass media field to determine the procedure of limiting access to prohibited information.