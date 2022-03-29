Head of State signs order on working group to elaborate proposals on introducing changes to Kazakh Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order on a working group to elaborate proposals on introducing changes and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

1. In order to elaborate proposals on introducing changes and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at implementing the Address of the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan of March 16, 2022 «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization», create a working group with the composition according to annex to the order.

2. The working group shall develop proposals in a month.