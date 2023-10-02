20:34, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6
Head of State signs several laws
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a number of laws, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
The Head of State signed the Law “On public control” and the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public control, improvement of administrative procedures.”
As the senators explained earlier, the Law “On public control” was developed to ensure citizens’ involvement in the management of state affairs by means of public control.