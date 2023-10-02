EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:34, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State signs several laws

    Head of State signs several laws
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a number of laws, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

    The Head of State signed the Law “On public control” and the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public control, improvement of administrative procedures.”

    As the senators explained earlier, the Law “On public control” was developed to ensure citizens’ involvement in the management of state affairs by means of public control.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!