Head of State strongly criticizes Government for flawed response to floods

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extraordinary meeting after several regions declared state of emergency due to massive floods, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, leadership of the President’s Executive Office and other government officials.

The Head of State was briefed on the current situation in the regions as well as measures taken to mitigate the consequences and evacuate people.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly criticized the Government and akims for negligence in handling the situation, as well as lack of professionalism and coordination between them and local executive authorities.

The President went on to express regret over colossal damage to property caused by the floods, offered his apologies and vowed all those affected will get financial support.

At the meeting the Head of State reprimanded First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, akims (governors) of Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar and Abai regions for shortcomings in flood response.

In conclusion, President Tokayev ordered to set up a republican operational headquarters led by the Prime Minister to address the situation and step up flood protection work in all regions and, most importantly, to ensure people’s safety.