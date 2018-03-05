Head of State suggests reducing tax burden on low-income Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at a joint session of the Parliament today, Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the plan to reduce the tax burden for low-income people in Kazakhstan.

According to the President, it is planned to reduce the tax burden on the low-wage earners by 10 times starting January 1, 2019. He added that this will affect those making less than 20 times the monthly calculation index (MCI).

The Head of State stressed that instead of being deducted from the workers' wages these funds should be paid to them.

As a result of the measure, at least one-third of workers in Kazakhstan, which is more than two million people, will get an increase without employers carrying more expenses.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also hinted that in the future, the Government needs to study the possibility of introducing a progressive tax system.