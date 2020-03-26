EN
    Head of State supports IOC decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State has expressed support towards the initiative of the Prime Minister of Japan and the IOC’s decision to postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform reported.

    «Greatly support the initiative of Mr. Abe, PM of Japan, to postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and appropriate decision of IOC. We all need to reassess the necessity of OG, too much money is spent on them, priority must be given to massive sport accessible for the kids.», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter reads.


