Head of State surveys agricultural potential of Kostanay region

As part of his working trip to Kostanay region the Head of State met with farm producers in Maikol rural district in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.

Governor Kumar Aksakalov reported on the development of the agricultural sector. This year the local farmers put seed in the grounds stretching over 5 million hectares.

He also presented projects purposed to boost cattle breeding, the poultry industry and agriproduct processing. Investments will be attracted for the construction of 14 dairy farms within three years. 44 stock breeding complexes and two large poultry farms will be built to raise meat and milk production by 1.4 times, and poultry meat by 5 times.

The Head of State also surveyed cultivated areas in Nadezhinka LLP and met with the locals.