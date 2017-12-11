EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 11 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State takes part in celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the transfer of the capital

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in a series of events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the move of Kazakhstan's capital to Astana, according to the Akorda press service.

    In particular, the Head of State met with those who were involved in the building of the new capital, visited the President and Astana photo exhibition at the EXPO Congress Center, and attended a gala concert on the occasion of the historic date.



    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Astana History of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events Capital City Day Astana: The Big 20 Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!