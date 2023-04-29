EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 29 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State takes part in city clean-up in Kazakh capital

    None
    Photo: t.me/ptrkkz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the traditional citywide clean-up and planting of trees in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the planting of trees in the linear park in Astana, the Head of State had a talk with volunteers and students.

    President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is a common home to all and it should be kept clean. According to him, tree planting and streets’ cleaning are essential and a sacred duty of all Kazakhstanis.

    He went on to express gratitude to everyone involved in the initiative, especially the volunteers.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Astana Environment President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!