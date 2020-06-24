Head of State takes part in wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated in the wreath- laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Russian capital, Moscow, Kazinform reports.

Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the President, shared the news via his official Facebook account.

In a Facebook post, he revealed that President Tokayev attended the Victory Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory in the World War II on the Red Square in Moscow.

After the Victory Parade, Tokayev joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of other countries to participate in the wreath- laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Attending the events dated to the 75th anniversary of Great Victory in Moscow were leaders of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.