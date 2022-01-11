Head of State tasks to create public social fund ‘Kazakhstan khalkyna’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to create a public social fund «Kazakhstan khalkyna» (To the people of Kazakhstan), Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I instruct to create a public social fund «Kazakhstan khalkyna» to cope with the real problems in health care, education, social support, for instance, support to children with rare diseases as many families struggle to raise funds for treatment. Sports facilities for children in cities, districts, villages will be built. Support will be provided to gifted children. Thus, culture will be supported and Almaty will receive help to get over this horrible tragedy,» said Tokayev.

It was noted that at the expense of the fund the families of police officers and soldiers deceased will receive support.

Tokayev stressed that the fund will not function under the president or government or other government body, but will be people’s fund. According to him, once founded the fund will be headed by an honest and responsible person and run as transparent as possible. It will be accountable to and controlled by the people. Financing will be carried out from private and state sources.