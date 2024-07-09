Head of State tasks to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rate in the country

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, Akorda reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed that as of today the country sees the life expectancy reach over 75 years old. Since the beginning of the year, the country has been observing reduction in incidence rates of 21 infectious diseases, including coronavirus. Work is ongoing to carry out vaccination and preventive measures.

Alnazarova pointed out that special attention is placed on increasing the quality and accessibility of health services, as approaches in primary and inpatient medical care are being reviewed, diagnosis and treatment standards renewed as well as the personnel capacity of the sector enhanced.

According to the minister, work is underway to make the system of procurement of pharmaceuticals and medical items efficient and transparent. In addition, modern digital technologies are being developed and implemented to raise the efficiency of health facilities as well as to enhance control over the system of mandatory social health insurance.

The President was also briefed about the strategic plans to promote the health care infrastructure for 2025/30, including construction of new health facilities and further bettering the quality of health services. Under the Concept adopted, 34 anchor projects aimed at building a proper and efficient network of healthcare organizations are set to be carried out.

Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed the importance of continuing the work to reduce the maternal and newborn mortality rate. Moreover, the President set the tasks to qualitatively reshare the healthcare system with a focus on patient-centered practice. The need for transparent and efficient allocation of funds, including for pharmaceuticals, was noted.