Head of State to address the nation today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to deliver annual state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan today. President Tokayev will address the nation during the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

President’s spokesperson Berik Uali revealed the new via his Facebook page.

The 2020 state-of-the-nation address by the President will be aired live by all Kazakhstani TV channels and major radio stations, Uali's Facebook post reads.

The live broadcast is expected to begin at 11 am Nur-Sultan time.