TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:02, 21 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State to chair extended session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Council

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to be held today, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Berik Uali shared via his official Facebook account that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    The event is set to be held online and aired live via Khabar 24 TV channel. It will start at 11:00 am Nur-Sultan time.


    Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
