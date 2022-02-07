Head of State to chair session of Kazakh Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tomorrow, February 8, an extended session of the Kazakh Government is to take place under the chairmanship of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«During the session, the final report on socio-economic development of the country for 2021 as well as the Government’s action plan for 2022 is to be heard,» reads the Facebook post by Berik Uali.