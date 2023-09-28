EN
    17:25, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    President Tokayev in Germany
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Federal Chancellery building in Berlin where he was greeted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The bilateral meetings is about to start, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 

    As part of the visit, the Head of State is also expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    The Kazakh President will take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community during his visit to the German capital.

