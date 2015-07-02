Head of State to launch 10 innovative facilities in regions of Kazakhstan
President Nazarbayev is expected to launch 10 innovative facilities including aluminum profiles production LLP "Aluminium of Kazakhstan" in Almaty region; polymer products production and petrochemical cluster in Atyrau region; titanium sponge production "Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant" JSC in East Kazakhstan region; 50 MW solar power plant LLP "Burnoye Solar-1" in Zhambyl region; reconstructed blast furnace #3 JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" in Karaganda region, shop for production of milk and dairy products LLP "Leader-2010" in Kostanay region; railway "Borzhakty - Yersai" of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC" JSC in Mangystau region; manufacturing of agricultural, transport and municipal engineering LLC "KAZTEHMASH" in North Kazakhstan region; tractors manufacturing jointly with the Korean company Daedong LLP "KAZ KIOTI" in North Kazakhstan region; transport and logistics center in Astana "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC" JSC.