Head of State to launch 10 innovative facilities in regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the framework of domestic producers exhibition "Kazakstanda zhasalgan - Made in Kazakhstan-2015" Nursultan Nazarbayev will launch a number of innovative projects in the regions of Kazakhstan as part of a teleconference.

President Nazarbayev is expected to launch 10 innovative facilities including aluminum profiles production LLP "Aluminium of Kazakhstan" in Almaty region; polymer products production and petrochemical cluster in Atyrau region; titanium sponge production "Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant" JSC in East Kazakhstan region; 50 MW solar power plant LLP "Burnoye Solar-1" in Zhambyl region; reconstructed blast furnace #3 JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" in Karaganda region, shop for production of milk and dairy products LLP "Leader-2010" in Kostanay region; railway "Borzhakty - Yersai" of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC" JSC in Mangystau region; manufacturing of agricultural, transport and municipal engineering LLC "KAZTEHMASH" in North Kazakhstan region; tractors manufacturing jointly with the Korean company Daedong LLP "KAZ KIOTI" in North Kazakhstan region; transport and logistics center in Astana "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC" JSC.