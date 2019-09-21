Head of State to partake in UN GA session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Spokesman for the Head of State Berik Uali has informed about President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform reported.

«On September 23-25, 2019, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to New York (USA) to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. It is expected that 196 delegations, about 100 state leaders, more than 80 heads of government and foreign affairs agencies of the UN member-states will take part in the General Assembly. About 630 various meetings are planned to be carried out on the sidelines of the event. The Head of State will make a speech at the General Debate of the General Assembly. This year the General Debate is themed «Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion». In addition, the President will speak at the high-level political forum on sustainable development, Berik Uali’s Facebook account reads.

According to B. Uali, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to hold meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, leaders of states and governments, heads of international organizations, representatives of American business, multinational companies, political and expert circles of the United States.

«Kazakhstan President’s participation in the High Segment of the UN General Assembly is aimed at promoting a number of foreign policy initiatives of our country including in the areas of non-proliferation and disarmament, peacekeeping and countering terrorism. A wide international audience will be presented Kazakhstan’s vision of such pressing issues of the international agenda as sustainable development, food safety, universal coverage of health and education services, environmental degradation», the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan reports.