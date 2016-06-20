Head of State to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov has said today at his meeting with population in Astana.

“In September, the Head of State will pay an official visit to Bishkek,” he said.

A regular meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council will take place in the Kyrgyz capital city, according to Idrissov. “Our country gives special attention to maintaining relations with the CA countries,” noted the Minister.