Head of State to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 27 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan, this was announced by a spokesman for the Head of State Berik Uali on his Facebook account.

According to the statement, during the talks the leaders of the two states will consider the state and prospects of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership development. A number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed by the end of the roundtable.

On November 28 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO in Bishkek.

The agenda of the event includes a wide range of issues of interaction within the organization.