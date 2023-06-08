EN
    20:02, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the two discussed the projects in Kazakhstan financed by the ADB.

    Tokayev informed that Kazakhstan and the Bank are to mark 30 years of cooperation next year, and thanked the Bank’s leadership for the contribution to the country’s economy.

    For his part, Masatsugu Asakawa spoke about the Bank’s country partnership strategy for Kazakhstan for 2023/27.


