EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:27, 21 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Head of State Tokayev arrives at Kazan Expo Int’l Exhibition Center

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Kazan Expo Int’l Exhibition Center for the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future international multi-sport tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Earlier it was reported that on February 21, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was to pay a working visit to Russia for the opening ceremony of the Games of Future to take place in Kazan, Tararstan.

    It is expected that the Heads of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as representatives of other countries are to attend the event as well.

    Tags:
    Russia Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!