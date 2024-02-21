Head of State Tokayev arrives at Kazan Expo Int’l Exhibition Center

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Kazan Expo Int’l Exhibition Center for the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future international multi-sport tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Earlier it was reported that on February 21, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was to pay a working visit to Russia for the opening ceremony of the Games of Future to take place in Kazan, Tararstan.

It is expected that the Heads of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as representatives of other countries are to attend the event as well.