Head of State Tokayev awards Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov with 1st class Dostyk Order

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov with the Dostyk Order of 1st class. During the awarding ceremony, Tokayev pointed out the big contribution of Zhaparov to the promotion and strengthening of bilateral relations between the countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kyrgyzstan is a fraternal country, with which we share deep and historic roots. The country is our closest and reliable strategic partner. Our mutually beneficial relations are closely bound by ties of brotherhood of the two nations. I commend your role in this deed, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader stressed that the country takes interest in expanding strategic partnership and alliance with Kyrgyzstan. He stated that eternal friendship and unbreakable brotherhood will only strengthen for the sake of a bright future of the two nations.

It is certain that you deserve much of the credit for strengthening the multifaceted ties. As a sign of special respect and deep gratitude, I decided to award you with the Dostyk Order of 1st class. I believe that this award will contribute to greater bilateral relations. Let the friendship between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan be eternal!, said the Head of State of Kazakhstan.

For his part, Zhaparov thanked Tokayev and expressed readiness to do his utmost to deepen the strategic partnership and alliance between the countries.