Head of State Tokayev briefed on flood mitigation work

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was informed about the elimination of the aftermath of floods and the restoration work, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on the systematic work on elimination of the aftermath of floods and the implementation of the measures to support those affected.

As Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, 30,770 families have received one-time payments in the amount of 100 monthly calculation indexes totaling over 11 billion tenge.

Intensive work is underway to provide residents of the regions suffered from floods by housing, In total, 15,103 houses have been inspected, on 11,186 of which assessment has been completed.

As of today, 432 families have received new homes and flats in exchange for the homes destroyed, including 225 in Kostanay, 83 in Akmola, 76 in Aktobe, 40 in North Kazakhstan, six in Karaganda and two in Pavlodar regions.

The Head of State was also briefed about the construction of 1,862 new homes for flood victims, including 394 in West Kazakhstan, 184 in Kostanay, 48 in Atyrau, 494 in Aktobe, 273 in Akmola, 500 in North Kazakhstan and five in Pavlodar regions.

2,947 families have received monetary compensations for housing repairing and reconstruction.

Bektenov informed about additional payments in the amount of up to 150 monthly calculation indexes to flood victims for basic necessities lost. 4,115 families have so far received compensations for a total of 1 billion tenge. The size of state assistance for died livestock has exceeded 2.3 billion tenge.

In addition, work is ongoing to compensate the damage caused to businesses. The Regional Commissions have reviewed and approved 12 applications from SMEs to the tune of around 21 million tenge following examinations. The hotline at 731 has been set up to provide information about the procedure of compensation and submission of documents. As a result of the preliminary estimate, 731 business entities have been affected by floods.