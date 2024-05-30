Head of State Tokayev briefed on activity of Republican Veterans’ Organization

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis deputy, chairman of the Organization of Veterans, member of the National Qurultay Baktykozha Izmukhambetov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev was briefed about the activity of the Republican Public Association ‘Organization of Veterans’.

As Izmukhambetov said, the Organization is currently carrying our two projects. In particular, thanks to the Daneker initiative it was possible to reconcile parties in 4,563 disputes out of 6,896 before going to trial in the past four years. The Iskerlik zhane zhanashyrlyk project aimed at supporting those in need for social support is being carried out in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

In addition, the President was informed about the active participation of the older generation in realizing the law on public control. During the struggle with floods, veterans conducted large-scale awareness-raising campaigns, urging calm among citizens.

The Head of State was presented with proposals regarding the development of oil and gas sector, agriculture, religious situation as well as stabilization of prices for food in the regions.