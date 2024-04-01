Head of State Tokayev calls for conserving floodwaters for agricultural needs

During the meeting of the republican headquarters for flood control activities, Head of State Tokayev tasked to develop a plan and take effective measures to conserve floodwaters for agricultural needs, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

According to the President, the regional administrations need to carry out work to divert meltwater from settlements into riverbeds or reservoirs.

Head of State Tokayev also criticized the water resources system development concept before 2030 approved by the government. According to him, the action plan for the realization of the concept is declarative in nature and does not provide a comprehensive solution to the prevention and reduction of damage from floods. The President instructed to review the concept’s provisions.

The relevant bodies (administrations, emergency situations ministry, water resources ministry) does not work in concert, shy away from responsibility. Shift the work on each other. In case the situation does not change, those responsible people should be removed. The main criterion is the effectiveness of public officials. The government bodies and regional administrations lack a clear and stable algorithm of communication. The relevant ministry needs to control the readiness of the country for natural disasters… The ministry needs to control the state of hydrotechnical and other key facilities and provide reliable information, said the President.

Tokayev called for paying attention to the international experience and study thoroughly how other countries cope with floods.

Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to prevent human casualties. The Head of State also assigned the government to keep prices for socially significant services and foods down in the flood-hit regions. In addition, Tokayev called on business people to assist those affected by floods.