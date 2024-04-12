Head of State Tokayev chairs republican flood control headquarters meeting

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Republican flood control headquarters, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Opening the meeting, Kazakh President Tokayev noted that as of today, the risk of the second wave of flooding remains in five regions (Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions), while six regions of the country (Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abai and Ulytau) observe the flood situation stabilized.

According to him, the primary measures include timely evacuation of people from danger zones as well as ensuring the citizens affected by floods receive necessary assistance. The President said that upon his instruction specialized vehicles and other necessary items have been mobilized from the state material reserves.

I instruct to elaborate an effective mechanism to compensate the losses and utilize funds both from the state budget, Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund and major businesses. Another major task is to ensure control over the epidemiological situation in the flood-hit areas as well as begin preparation for the spring field works. An equally important issue is maintaining order in the zones of flooding. Upon my instruction, the Prime minister and his deputies are in the regions where the flood situation remains challenging, said the Head of State.

President Tokayev stressed the importance of keeping the issue of food security in the flood-affected regions under special control and not allowing price rises.

During the meeting of the Republican flood control headquarters, Tokayev warned of preventing increases in prices for air and railway tickets for citizens.

The government and regional authorities need promptly accommodate those suffered and provide all the necessary assistance. Such a work is already ongoing. It is necessary to keep under constant control the situation in evacuation shelters, set up centers for recovery of lost documents, provision of legal and psychological help… Public headquarters need to be opened in the areas, where the situation is extremely difficult. Awareness raising work needs to be conducted, said the President.

At the meeting, the health ministry together with the agriculture ministry were tasked to toughen control and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the sanitary and epidemiolocal and epizootic situation in the country as well as conduct disinfection works at residential buildings, social and other facilities.

During the event, it was noted that the information on the spread of infectious diseases and the worsening epidemiological situation due to floods, which went viral on social networks, was fake.

The industry and construction ministry was instructed to form an operational group to coordinate locally the works on restoration of housing, social infrastructure and utilities.

In fact, in the regions that were not affected by floods the Taza Kazakhstan campaign is deployed. I’ve already warned all the governors that it’s not a one-time campaign… Now, it’s time to continuously work on landscaping Kazakhstan and cleaning the territories of the regions and cities, said Tokayev.

The Head of State instructed to ensure monitoring of works on restoration of housing for citizens in real time. He also believes it is necessary to define a long-term strategy on flood management and adopt the appropriate program documents.

During the meeting, reports were delivered by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Emergency Situations Minister Chingis Arinov, Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov as well as the regional governors.