Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting

A regular meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan took place today under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting discussed the issues of enhancing the efficiency of the work in combating terrorism and extremism.

During the event, a report was made by Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev as well as information was presented by a number of the interested state bodies.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of comprehensive approaches towards identifying and suppressing the preconditions for manifestations of extremism, preventing the spread of international terrorism, including improving the legislative and institutional framework, implementing a measured information policy.

Following the meeting, concrete instructions were given to the state bodies.