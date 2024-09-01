EN
    12:34, 01 September 2024

    Head of State Tokayev extends Constitution Day greetings to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and the Slovakian people on the Constitution Day, Akorda reports.

    In his congratulatory letter, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the values of the Constitution of Slovakia will further serve as a firm guarantee of prosperity and sustainable development of the country.

    Tokayev wished Peter Pellegrini success in his state activity and the people of Slovakia – the well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day.

