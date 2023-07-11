Head of State Tokayev gives Astana mayor one year to improve situation in city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana should fully correspond to its status as the main city of the country, with its improvement leading to the country’s progress, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a meeting on the development of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State announced a number of tasks aimed at the development of the capital regarding greening of the city, development of transport infrastructure and LRT project, stable Internet, communication development, equal access to urban infrastructure, as well as construction of unique and attractive buildings.

Tokayev also drew attention to the proper development of the right bank of the capital, problems of equity holders, problems with quality construction, drinking water and sanitation, heat supply, incompetent heads of city services, and so on.

«The tasks voiced today need to be fulfilled timely and qualitatively. Astana, certainly, needs to be the flagship of drastic changes aimed at building Just Kazakhstan. It is also essential to constantly keep a finger on the pulse of life of the city. The mayor has one year to improve the situation in the city. Your work will be under my personal control. All necessary assistance will be given. However, the results of the work is in your hand,» said the Kazakh President.