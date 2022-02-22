Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal have held a meeting, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting held via videoconference, Tokayev and Lakshmi Mittal discussed a number of current issues regarding ArcelorMittal Temirtau company's activity.

The President was informed about the investment program and plans to increase the output by the company as well as new products to be launched and implementation of the social obligations within the further partnership with Kazakhstan. Also, the issues of equipment upgrade, improving the logistics base as well as labor protection were touched upon.

The Head of State highlighted the critical importance to ensure a safe working environment, observation of international safety requirements, and personnel training. Tokayev pointed to the necessity to ensure decent pay for Kazakhstani workers.

In addition, special attention was planned on the measures carried out by the company to cut emissions by 30% by 2024, and 50% by 2030 as well as attract the people of Karaganda region to this strategy's implementation.