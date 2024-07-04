Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Chairman of Turkmen People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for participating in the SCO summit as the leader of the Turkmen people, Akorda reports.

Photo: Akorda

According to Tokayev, the Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing progressively.

Turkmenistan is a highly reputable and neutral state, having a great role in ensuring peace, security and multilateral cooperation. Your presence today in Astana is of paramount importance, especially from the point of view of discussing concrete issues of our cooperation in the energy field, said the Head of State.

The Kazakh leader thanked Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for supporting the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, namely unveiling the monument to great composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly in Ashgabat.

Photo: Akorda

For his part, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the invitation to attend the SCO summit and for his personal support in opening the monument to Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy in the Kazakh capital.

I extend gratitude for inviting to the SCO summit as an honored guest. We had the opportunity to express the view of neutral Turkmenistan in this international structure. As you said, our countries have lots of opportunities and huge potential to address energy issues, said the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

The meeting also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in food, transport and logistics industries.