Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with domestic entrepreneurs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of domestic business in the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Such meetings have become a good tradition. It is because the business sphere is one of the pillars of the national economy. The state is to pay great attention to the development of entrepreneurship. Today, we begin to form a new economic model of the Just Kazakhstan. It is a common cause to us all, and, first of all, a very important step for the future of our country. Our entrepreneurs need to actively take part in this work. Therefore, we need to discuss the issues accumulated, set tasks for the future,» said Tokayev.

According to the President, the state-of-the-nation address offers new approaches to further develop the country.

«We need to bring the economic growth to 6-7%. To this end, it is necessary to provide utmost support to private initiatives of businesses. Certain measures have been adopted in this direction. However, the pace of entrepreneurship development does not meet the existing potential. In one word, we need a quality breakthrough. First of all, we need to establish brand-new relations between the state and businesses,» said Tokayev.