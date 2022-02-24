Head of State Tokayev holds phone talk with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A phone talk between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The talk held at the initiative of the Egyptian side focused on the current situation of and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Tokayev noted that the ties between Kazakhstan and Egypt have deep historic roots. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations during which progress has been achieved in cooperation in different spheres.

The President also said that as of today the potential of Kazakh-Egyptian relations is not being used fully and urged the Egyptian leader to step up the cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the entire Egyptian people for the support and solidarity shown during the January events.

Tokayev said that the situation in the country is stable and that the measures to implement a new strategy of social and economic transformations are taken. As he said, the Kazakhstani people confidently look to the future.

In conclusion, the Head of State invited the Egyptian President to visit Kazakhstan at his convenience.



