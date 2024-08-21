Head of State received Kaspi.kz’s founders Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze

The President was updated on the results of Kaspi.kz and its plans to create new services to help develop small and medium-sized businesses in the country, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the bank's press service.

According to the information presented to the Head of State, today about 700 thousand domestic entrepreneurs are developing their businesses using technologies from Kaspi.kz. In just the first 6 months of 2024, non-cash payments for goods and services amounted to 12 trillion tenge and 150 thousand individual entrepreneurs were registered.

Kazakhstanis can pay taxes on time using online services created jointly between Kaspi.kz and the relevant government departments. Over the first 6 months of 2024, more than 1.1 trillion tenge in taxes and other payments to the budget were made in this way. The President noted the importance of further assistance to small and medium-sized businesses in Kazakhstan and in this regard expressed his support to the shareholders of Kaspi.kz.