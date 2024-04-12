Head of State Tokayev invites back Kazakhstani scholars working aboard

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the proposal to attract back Kazakhstani scholars working at scientific centers abroad, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Today, the view was expressed on the need to attract back our scholars to Kazakhstan, working at scientific centers aboard. I support this proposal and invite our compatriots to continue their studies in Kazakhstan. From its turn, the state will support such scholars in organizational and financial terms in a targeted way, said the Head of State.

According to the Kazakh leader, highly-educated people, sought-after scholars often move to other countries in search for better income, conditions for research and just new experiences. The inflow of strong scholars gives impetus to the development of the country and enables to significantly improve the quality of human capital.

President Tokayev pointed out the need to examine in detail the international experience and consider all possibilities for attracting qualified specialists and scholars from abroad. To this end, it is necessary to create a favorable environment for their effective work in the country.

The promotion of science is of strategic priority for our country. It’s of special importance to create conditions for our talented and capable youth to do research.