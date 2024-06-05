Head of State Tokayev pays visit to SANA Sport center

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the SANA Sport family center as part of his tour of the social facilities of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The center, hosting 29 sports, creative and educational clubs, currently employs 29 coaches and 25 highly qualified teachers.

The Head of State was briefed about the social projects carried out by the Damu Development Group Consortium as well as presented with a plan for reconstruction of the park within the SANA Sport complex.

Photo: Akorda

Tokayev examined the sports halls, creative as well as educational rooms. The Kazakh President presented a gift to the two-time chess champion of the world Aiaru Altynbek, who holds masterclasses at the center as well as wished her more victories. The young chess player recently wrote a letter addressed to the Head of State asking for a meeting, and today her dream came true.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The center offers additional education to over 4,000 children. Teenagers from low-income families have the opportunity to attend the center’s clubs thanks to the Mereke charity fund.