Head of State Tokayev meets with BNK Financial Group CEO Bin Dae-in

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Bin Dae-in, Chairman of the Board of Directors of South Korea’s BNK Financial Group on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Forum held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State welcomed the intention of the company to turn its microfinance organization BNK Finance Kazakhstan into a full-fledged second-tier bank. According to him, the presence of the leading South Korean bank in Kazakhstan will contribute to greater trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Kazakh President urged the company to focus on corporate lending following BNK Finance Kazakhstan’s transformation into a bank, stressed the importance of applying advanced IT solutions in the banking sphere.



BNK Financial Group Inc. is the South Korean financial group comprising Busan Bank, Kyongnam Bank, BNK Capital and so on. The Group has total assets amounting to 129 billion US dollars and net earnings worth 504 million US dollars. The company is ranked among Forbes Global 2000 companies.